How 2020 candidates are reacting to Trump’s ABC interview

How 2020 candidates are reacting to Trump’s ABC interview05:46
President Trump’s stunning admission that he would listen to information from a foreign source on a political opponent – opponents better known as 2020 Democratic contenders – is sparking response from candidates whose campaigns might be in jeopardy. Stephanie Ruhle breaks down how these candidates are reacting. Weighing in: Peter Wehner, who served in the administrations of the last 3 Republican presidents and Democratic strategist Basil Smikle.