11/10/17

House, Senate split on key details of GOP tax plan

MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle breaks down the differences between the House and Senate GOP tax plans, and the roadblocks that could prevent the bill from passing. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mueller investigating possible Flynn deal with Turkish Govt, sources say
2 hours 9 min ago
Trump shakes hands with Putin at Asia summit
1 hour 58 min ago
I support Pres. Trump, but not blindly: GOP congressman
3 hours 30 min ago
Poll: Most Americans think Trump knew of Russian contacts
12 hours 19 min ago
VP Club: Pence, Biden chat at least once a month
5 hours 28 min ago
Lawrence to McConnell: What will you do about Roy Moore?
Moore allegations add to string of Alabama political scandals
What happened when Trump was in Moscow?
Bodyguard rejected Russian offer of ‘5 women’ for Trump: sources
GOP lawmakers react to Roy Moore allegations

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL