With the House finally voting on guidelines for public hearings, the countdown for those hearings has begun. MSNBC Chief Legal Analyst Ari Melber joins Stephanie Ruhle to break down how Democrats and Republicans might make their case to the American people. Weighing in: Former Democratic Chief Counsel for the House Judiciary Committee Julian Epstein, former NSC Senior Director for Counterterrorism Javed Ali, and former Congressman Carlos Curbelo.