Glaude: Trump 'doesn't understand policy', Pelosi 'owns' him

Stephanie Ruhle and her panel discuss a meeting held between lawmakers and the president on Wednesday, where Democratic leaders said the president had “a meltdown" after the House rebuked his decision on Syria. Professor Eddie Glaude tells Ruhle that Speaker Nancy Pelosi "owns" Donald Trump on policy, adding "he follows that big gut because he doesn't really want to understand the intricacies and nuances of what's in front of him."