Giuliani says he’ll present his Ukraine findings to DOJ ‘all in good time’

Rudy Giuliani told NBC News that he has “documentary proof” that former Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, impeded his Ukraine probe. Kristen Welker joins Stephanie Ruhle to explain what he said about his findings in Ukraine and when he plans to share them with the DOJ. Weighing in: NBC’s Shannon Pettypiece, former U.S. Attorney Greg Brower, former DNC Senior Advisor Doug Thornell, Bulwark Editor at Large Charlie Sykes, and Real Clear Politics Associate Editor A.B. Stoddard.