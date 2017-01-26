MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 01/26/17

Gen. Barry McCaffrey talks Trump and torture

Military analyst and retired four-star general Barry McCaffrey discusses President Trump's stance on torture with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Rather: 'We've never had this before'
14 hours 3 min ago
Mexico's President to Trump: Mexico won't pay for wall
13 hours 6 min ago
PPP poll: Trump base deluded by false facts
14 hours 30 min ago
Trump's comments on torture ricochet across the globe
12 hours 10 min ago
Voter fraud: 'This is a lie Trump told himself'
13 hours 27 min ago
Joe: Democrats have to pick their battles
Talking to families at the U.S.-Mexico border fence
Iraq on edge at Trump 'keep the oil' talk
Retooled VOA set to be Trump-run state media
Ryan on border wall: 'We're going to pay for it'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL