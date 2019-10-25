DOJ review of Russia probe now a criminal investigation

Instead of addressing the allegations that the president was withholding military aid to get political favors from the leader of Ukraine, Republicans have been answering the president’s call to get tough by focusing on the investigation and insisting it’s unfair. Stephanie Ruhle is joined by NBC’s Julia Ainsley, former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman, former aide to the White House and State Department Elise Jordan, Politico’s Anna Palmer, and investigative journalist Craig Unger to discuss how impeachment measures will move forward, including the DOJ’s investigation of itself.