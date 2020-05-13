Doctors, nurses struggle with mental health as they battle coronavirus

Doctors, nurses struggle with mental health as they battle coronavirus04:52
One serious and unintended consequence of the coronavirus is the severe toll it’s taking on mental health. In the U.S., 1 in 5 adults suffer the effects of mental illness each year, but less than half receive treatment. The President and CEO of Mental Health America, Paul Gionfriddo, joins Stephanie Ruhle to discuss how the virus is causing more depression and anxiety across this country and potentially fueling a mental health crisis.