DHS watchdog warns of ‘ticking time bomb’ at migrant facilities

Fresh documentation is directly contradicting what Trump administration officials have claimed, showing the squalid conditions at migrant centers are even more widespread than we knew. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff joins Chris Jansing to explain the disturbing and dangerous situation detailed in a new report from Homeland Security’s own Inspector General. Weighing in: Washington Post White House Bureau Chief Philip Rucker, Republican strategist Rick Tyler, and former DNC Senior Advisor Doug Thornell.