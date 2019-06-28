Dems square off in contentious second round of debate

The 2020 Democratic field may be taking a new shape after 10 more candidates took the debate stage last night. Stephanie Ruhle breaks down the highlights of the evening that brought nothing short of fireworks, attacks on the president, and heated moments between candidates. Weighing in: Former Congressman Steve Israel, Republican Strategist Matt Gorman, former Executive Director of the New York State Democratic Party Basil Smikle, and Republican Strategist Tim Miller.