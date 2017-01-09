01/09/17
Dems demand delay in confirmation hearings
MSNBC's Steve Kornacki, MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle, and contributor Toure discuss the why the Democrats are demanding a delay in the confirmation hearings of Trump's cabinet picks. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Donald Trump denies Russia involvement...
Ethics office: 'Great concern' over...
Trump continues to deny Russian role in hack
Michael Moore: '100 days of resistance'...
Interest in anti-Trump organizing flourishes
Trump attempts to intimidate NBC News
Trump lies about Russia intelligence report
Putin bitter over exposed election rigging
Trump's vengeance
Trump to be briefed on Russia election hack
What if Trump doesn't believe intel on...
Sources: Russian officials celebrated...
New Russian cyber-aggression details emerge
Trump tests media with aggressive schedule
Trump: Dems 'lead by head clown' Schumer
What TV watchers' habits reveal about...
Coons: Tillerson's relationship with Putin...
Neal on Obamacare: GOP rhetoric hasn't...
Collins: Obamacare plans locked in for...
Best of MSNBC
Trump gets in way of news cycle on Twitter
Michael Balboni: Airport attack appears ...
Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds' final years
Video shows deadly truck attack in Jerusalem
Security questioned in airport shooting
African American seniors reflect on Obama...
East coast slammed by winter storm
Sanders: I want to revitalize Democratic...
FL airport shooter’s mental health in...
No contact between shooter and terrorist...
Trump promises ‘good relationship’ with...
One shooting victim expected to be...
Trump continues to deny Russian role in hack
How will Congress react to another mass...
What triggered the airport attack in FL?
Rep. Keith Ellison talks DNC campaign
New concerns over airport security after...
Michael Moore: '100 days of resistance'...
Michael Moore on Trump's vengeful attacks
Trump won't say he believes intel on Russia
Morning Joe
Trump gets in way of news cycle on Twitter
Intelligence reform in wake of latest report
What was missing from intel report?
Scoring the Obama White House
Van Susteren discusses debut of new show
Maureen Dowd op-ed: DC waits for the ...
Mike Allen returns with latest newsletter
Fla. airport shooting suspect due in court
Henry: Russia hack not an isolated incident
156k jobs added in December
The economic impact of Trump's tweets
To ignore or engage? Trump's 'Apprentice'...
State Dept.: Russia was trying to hurt...
Trump lashes out at media in 'Great Wall'...
Fmr. CIA head: Not a big deal I've left...
Biden says 'Grow up, Donald' over tweets
Trump team, WH press air concerns in meeting
Trump to meet intel leaders on Russian hack
The Afghan war and the evolution of Obama
Coons: Tillerson's relationship with Putin...
Rachel Maddow
Putin bitter over exposed election rigging
Trump lies about Russia intelligence report
Trump attempts to intimidate NBC News
Interest in anti-Trump organizing flourishes
Trump tests media with aggressive schedule
New Russian cyber-aggression details emerge
Rachel Maddow: 'Greta is great!'
Resistance to Trump grows with local roots
Online guide helps focus anti-Trump movement
Christie suffers another indignity via Trump
Schumer: 'I think we can really nail' Trump
Schumer: Trump captured by hard right
Democrats plan nationwide resistance to Trump
Sanders: Republicans wrong to claim mandate
Schumer: Trump 'being really dumb' on intel
Schumer expects battle over SCOTUS seat
Schumer predicts GOP Obamacare repeal 'chaos'
Trump camp botches trade rep announcement
Trump business entanglements survive scandal
House GOP moves to end ethics oversight