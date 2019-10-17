Watch live: Pelosi holds weekly news conference after accusing Trump of 'meltdown'

Democratic leaders walk out of heated meeting at the White House

Democratic leaders stormed out of a White House meeting with President Trump yesterday after a heated discussion of the president’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria. Washington Post White House Reporter Ashley Parker, former White House Cabinet Secretary Chris Lu, and Princeton University Professor Eddie Glaude join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss what happened in that meeting and what this means for foreign relations going forward.Oct. 17, 2019

