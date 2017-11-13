11/13/17

Breaking Down the Republican Tax Plan

While Republicans in the House and Senate work to pass tax reform before Thanksgiving, news is surfacing that not all Americans in the middle class will benefit from cuts. MSNBC contributor Jared Bernstein weighs in. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

