Bloomberg pledges $500 million to help eliminate coal

Billionaire and former New York City mayor, Michael Bloomberg has announced he will be donating $500 million to an effort to close all of the nation’s coal plants by 2030. Director of the Sierra Club’s “Beyond Coal” campaign Mary Anne Hitt, author of “Whiy Cities Lose: The Deep Roots of the Urban-Rural Political Divide” Jonathan Rodden and Pulitzer Prize winning historian Jon Meacham discuss the realities behind eliminating coal and how Democratic candidates can use issues like climate change to win back rural voters.