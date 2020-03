As polls open and voters across 14 states get ready to weigh in on the 2020 race, Joe Biden heads into Super Tuesday with a boost from Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar and Beto O'Rourke. Princeton University professor Eddie Glaude and Bulwark Editor-at-Large Charlie Sykes join Stephanie Ruhle to break down what we can expect from Super Tuesday voters today.