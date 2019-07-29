Are Trump’s racist comments a campaign strategy?

President Trump’s divide and conquer strategy might have worked in 2016, but it failed in 2018. Stephanie Ruhle discusses why the president is doubling down on this failed method with his recent attacks on Congressman Elijah Cummings and the city of Baltimore. Weighing in: Former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley, former assistant to President Obama Chris Lu, Politics Editor for TheRoot.com Jason Johnson, and Commentary Magazine Associate Editor Noah Rothman.