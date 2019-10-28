Watch live: Aerials show scale of California wildfires | Trump speaks at police conference in Chicago
Are Democrats losing impeachment momentum?05:32
As we wait to see whether an important witness in the impeachment inquiry will show up to testify this morning, Chris Jansing is joined by NBC’s Jonathan Allen, former Chief Communications Adviser for former Speaker Paul Ryan Brendan Buck, and former DOJ Spokesman Matthew Miller to discuss whether Democrats risk losing momentum after nearly 74 hours of testimony from 9 witnesses already and six more scheduled this week.