MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 02/08/17

Are Americans willing to sacrifice freedom for safety?

Donald Trump made a speech about the security of Americans, but it raises questions regarding how far will the government go to ensure that safety. A MSNBC panel discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

