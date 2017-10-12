10/12/17

Analysis: Sandberg Says Facebook Seeks to Set New Standard for...

NBC's Kasie Hunt and New York Times media reporter Jim Rutenberg discuss Sheryl Sandberg's interview with AXIOS. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'Authoritarianism 101': Trump vs. the press
4 hours 58 min ago
55% of America thinks Trump is 'unfit to serve': Poll
11 hours 24 min ago
Facebook's Sandberg defends running Russia ads
59 min 20 sec ago
US woman and family released after 5-year hostage ordeal
Trump threatens to pull FEMA from Puerto Rico
3 hours 54 min ago
Weinstein exposed by system built to keep accusers quiet
Trump is taking a wrecking ball to Obama's legacy
New Trump cabinet official already under fire for spending
Trump says, 'I hate everyone in the White House': Vanity Fair
Roy Moore made $1M from his tax-exempt public charity

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL