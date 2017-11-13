11/13/17

Analysis: Contrasting accounts of Trump and Duterte talks

The White House says President Donald Trump and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte "briefly" discussed human rights during their closed-door conversation. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle and panel discuss the president’s Trip to Asia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

NBC News and MSNBC

