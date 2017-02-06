MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 02/06/17

America's take on Dodd-Frank reform?

How will financial institutions respond to Donald Trump's plan for financial reform and what will protect the country from an economic crisis down the line? Barney Frank, a former representative and a co-sponsor of Dodd-Frank, joins MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

