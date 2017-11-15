11/15/17

Alabama GOP stands by Roy Moore after RNC cuts off funding

Following allegations of sexual misconduct involving minors, the Republican National Committee has pulled funding from Roy Moore's Alabama Senate campaign, but state politicians are still sticking by the candidate. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

