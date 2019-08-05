2020 Dems say Trump’s rhetoric shares blame for shootings

President Trump is deflecting criticism and condemning the mass shootings that occurred over the weekend, but instead of being asked what actions he plans to make, some are asking: did his words contribute to the carnage? Stephanie Ruhle analyzes the president’s rhetoric amid all of this tragedy. Weighing in: Washington Post Bureau Chief Philip Rucker, PBS Newshour National Correspondent Amna Nawaz, former Deputy Labor Secretary under President Obama Chris Lu, the Storm Lake Times’ Art Cullen, journalist Ron Fournier, and New York Times op-ed columnist Bret Stephens.