MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 02/24/17

DNC chair candidate: 'We're the real Party of fairness'

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana explains why he's running for DNC chair and what he hopes to accomplish for his democrats as the Party struggles to assert itself under the Trump administration. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'Shouldn't be happening': WH, Russia, and the FBI
5 hours 45 min ago
Trump's mental health: 'The elephant in the room'
13 hours 3 min ago
Muslim adviser quits after 8 days of Trump admin.
15 hours 17 min ago
VP Pence: Town hall activists won't stop Obamacare repeal
12 hours 33 min ago
Maddow: Is the Trump administration stupid or nefarious?
14 hours 52 min ago
The most powerful person in Trump's White House
New EPA chief e-mails show lobbyists seeking puppet
13 hours 59 min ago
Laverne Cox: 'We are not safe in this country'
Whose Republican party is it?
Gavin Grimm: Govt. just said transgender students don't deserve protection

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL