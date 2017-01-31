The Rachel Maddow Show 01/31/17

Yates in 2015 on saying no an unlawful order from the president

Rachel Maddow shares video from the March 2015 confirmation hearing of Sally Yates in which she is asked by Senator Jeff Sessions if she should say no to an unlawful order from the president, something Donald Trump fired her for doing tonight. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump fires acting AG over travel ban dissent
4 hours 6 min ago
Schumer: Trump's immigration ban ‘likely unconstitutional’
6 hours 6 min ago
Top Trump aide rips ‘politicized’ Justice Department
6 hours 45 min ago
Trump signs executive order to reduce regulations
15 hours 6 min ago
Obama rejects Trump immigration orders, backs protests
5 hours 10 min ago
Cummings: ‘Congress has to stand up’ to Trump
GOP Rep: Congress should've been consulted on ban
Christian immigrants with visas denied entry to U.S.
Actor just raised more than $500,000 for refugees
Joe and Mika report on their meeting with Pres Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL