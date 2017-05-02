The Rachel Maddow Show 05/02/17

Yates expected to refute White House story in upcoming testimony

Rachel Maddow reports on upcoming testimony in the Trump Russia case before several Congressional committees, including that of former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who is expected to challenge the White House characterization of her warning to them about Mike Flynn as a mere "heads up." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Maddow: Trump admin. shows the art of 'failing up'

