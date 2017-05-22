The Rachel Maddow Show 05/22/17

Witness recounts panic in Manchester Arena

Zac Haniff, who was in attendance at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena, describes the scene of panic and chaos as realization spread that an explosion had taken place as the concert ended. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

At least 19 killed in 'appalling suicide attack' after Ariana Grande U.K. concert
Wash Post: Trump asked intel chiefs to push back on FBI probe
Reagan: Trump needs to be removed from office
Rep. Speier on Flynn: 'He just lies straight up'
Blumenthal: Attempts to stifle investigation become evidence
Cummings: Flynn lied in security clearance interview
Five times Trump has bashed pleading the 5th
Trump: I never mentioned Israel in Russia converstaion
MaddowBlog: Trump's Commerce Secy marvels at lack of protests in Saudi Arabia
Haley: Absolutely need investigation in Russian meddling

