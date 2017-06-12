The Rachel Maddow Show 06/12/17

Widespread protests against government corruption in Russia

Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, talks with Rachel Maddow about the unprecedented nature of widespread anti-government, anti-corruption protests in Russia, taking place in the face of crackdowns by Vladimir Putin. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Report: Trump considering firing Mueller
4 hours 4 min ago
Bush attorney: Mueller attacks ‘absolutely despicable’
3 hours 18 min ago
Schiff: Trump is afraid of Mueller and his independence
3 hours 36 min ago
Matthews: This country is in for some tough arguments
3 hours 30 min ago
Chris Hayes explains the ‘shameless’ McConnell doctrine
2 hours 55 min ago
GOP drafting secret health care bill
Franken: They've intercepted contacts with Kislyak
What would happen if Trump tried to fire Mueller?
Trump's revised travel ban blocked again by appeals court
AG Jeff Sessions agrees to testify in public

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL