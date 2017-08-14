The Rachel Maddow Show 08/14/17

White supremacist violence drives Americans to rally against hate

Rachel Maddow shares a look at some of the anti-hate, anti-nazi protests and rallies that took place around American in reaction to the tragic white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Days after Charlottesville violence, Trump condemns hate groups

