The Rachel Maddow Show 02/24/17

White House uses GOP intel chairs to push media on Russia: WaPo

Rep. Jim Himes, member of the House Intelligence Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about a new Washington Post report that the Republican chairs of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees have been working at the request of the White House to wa ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Media outlets blocked from White House press gaggle
9 hours 17 min ago
Dan Rather: 'We've never seen anything like this' in WH
5 hours 56 min ago
Crowds greet Obama in NYC
4 hours 15 min ago
How can Democrats channel town hall energy?
4 hours 4 min ago
Democrat: Reince Priebus needs to step down
4 hours 46 min ago
The politics of the Oscars
GOP Rep.: Trump has decided unifying country 'not his goal'
Gov. Malloy: Transgender rollback 'morally repugnant'
WH Corr. Association pres.: Briefing exclusions not 'justifiable’
Gavin Newsom: California will not be distracted by ‘Trumpism’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL