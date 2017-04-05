The Rachel Maddow Show 04/05/17

White House story on Bannon NSC move perplexes

Jennifer Jacobs, White House reporter for Bloomberg News, talks with Rachel Maddow about the removal of Steve Bannon from the National Security Council and how the Donald Trump White House explains the change. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

