The Rachel Maddow Show 06/05/17

White House staff fails to restrain Trump from damaging self, US

Michael Beschloss, NBC News presidential historian, talks about times in history when a struggling president has been steadied by able staff members, and notes that Donald Trump lacks such support. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

NBC News and MSNBC

