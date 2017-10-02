The Rachel Maddow Show 10/02/17

Where to donate blood for Las Vegas shooting victims

Rachel Maddow alerts viewers to where they can call to donate blood in the Las Vegas area or to find a Red Cross location elsewhere through RedCross.org/Give-Blood. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

At least 59 people dead, 500+ injured in Las Vegas shooting
Fmr. FBI agent: Las Vegas is 'uniquely American scene'
2 hours 48 min ago
Chris Hayes: If this isn't terrorism, what is?
2 hours 12 min ago
Brother of shooter: We just don't understand
3 hours 34 min ago
Vegas rallies around blood banks after shooting
2 hours 59 min ago
Dems: Thoughts & prayers not enough after shooting
Las Vegas shooting: Timeline of events
Dems push for gun control in wake of Vegas shooting
Vegas blood donor: 'I just really wanted to help someone'
Pulse shooting survivors to Las Vegas victims: 'We are with you'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL