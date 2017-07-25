The Rachel Maddow Show 07/25/17

What's dangerous about a compromised person in public office

Rachel Maddow tells the story of Walt Nixon, a federal judge who ended up in heaps of legal trouble and impeached from his position when illegal practices opened him to being manipulated. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: What McCain's health care vote really means
2 hours 18 min ago
Sen. Reed on hot mic: I think Trump is crazy
3 hours 43 min ago
Franken: Trump firing Sessions would be a constitutional crisis
2 hours 10 min ago
Why Democrats are fighting for time on GOP health bill
3 hours 23 min ago
Warren: It's up to us to say 'no deal' on GOP health plan
2 hours 48 min ago
Schiff: It is constitutional to indict the president
Matthews: Sessions seems on his way out
Dems 'exploring' ways to prevent recess replacement of Sessions
Hayes: Trump won't stop humiliating Sessions
Hoyer: Firing Sessions would "clearly" be Russia cover-up

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL