The Rachel Maddow Show 01/04/17

What is the 'Indivisible' guide?

Rachel Maddow explains the online organizing guide, written by former congressional staffers, with advice for the anti-Trump grassroots on how best to influence members of Congress to prevent Trump from enacting his agenda. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

