The Rachel Maddow Show 03/14/17

What 2005 Trump Returns Tax Say

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, Chris Hayes and DCReport's David Cay Johnson discuss what we have learned from Donald Trump's 2005 1040 tax pages. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

EXCLUSIVE look at Trump's 2005 tax return
40 min 50 sec ago
Health care debate rages across America
3 hours 14 min ago
Shaheen: GOP unwilling to work with Dems on health care
4 hours 2 min ago
Greta: The problem with Saudi Arabia’s ‘girls council’
3 hours 4 min ago
Debunked Clinton scandal figure paid by Flynn
1 day 7 min ago
WV county suing drug distributors over opioid epidemic
6 hours 15 min ago
Mika: Were you lying, Mr. President? Did you make it up?
Rep. Kennedy says his intern's life was saved twice by Obamacare
GOP and Dem Congressmen stream 16-hour road trip
OMB Director: CBO is good at counting money, not coverage

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL