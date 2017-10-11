The Rachel Maddow Show 10/11/17

Weinstein exposed by system built to keep his accusers quiet

Jodi Kantor, investigative reporter for The New York Times, talks with Rachel Maddow about how the system Harvey Weinstein used to keep women quiet ended up helping expose what he was trying to cover up. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

New Trump cabinet official under fire for spending
6 hours 43 min ago
Trump says, 'I hate everyone in the White House': Vanity Fair
5 hours 47 min ago
Roy Moore made $1M from his tax-exempt public charity
4 hours 8 min ago
Maddow: Bad leadership turned Puerto Rico crisis into catastrophe
4 hours 3 min ago
Melber calls out Zuckerberg for 'virtual' Puerto Rico trip
6 hours 11 min ago
Vanity Fair: Bannon says Trump has 30% chance of serving full term
Matthews: Trump needs to stay out of stupid wars
Trump asked for a tenfold increase in nuclear arsenal
Is Silicon Valley prepared for Russian interference in 2018?
Rep to GOP incumbents: Keep your promises

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL