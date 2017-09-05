The Rachel Maddow Show 09/05/17

Watergate tangent may be model for Trump obstruction prosecution

Rachel Maddow looks back at the ITT scandal within in the Watergate special prosecution and the possibility that it would have led to charges for Richard Nixon, and extrapolates what that means as a model for potential prosecution of Donald Trump for o ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: I have a great heart for the 'Dreamers'
7 hours 6 min ago
Longtime Trump confidant is latest to leave White House
2 hours 49 min ago
Rep. Castro: New report means it's time for Trump impeachment
5 hours 26 min ago
Franken on DACA: We are going to find the votes for this
4 hours 34 min ago
Matthews: Trump tears away the standards that have held us up
3 hours 36 min ago
Trump lawyer to reporter: 'Are you on drugs?'
GOP Rep: DACA bill would pass the House tomorrow
The EPA’s bizarre response to report on Houston contaminants
Wallace on Jared and Ivanka as moderators on DACA: They're either 'impotent' or 'liars'
What's next in the Russia investigation?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL