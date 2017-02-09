The Rachel Maddow Show 02/09/17

Washington AG talks next steps after beating Trump in ban case

Bob Ferguson, Washington state attorney general, talks with Rachel Maddow about his legal victory against Donald Trump's travel ban and what next steps are likely to happen in the case. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump's travel order
4 hours 25 sec ago
Sen. Booker: Trump is not above the law
4 hours 41 min ago
Are Democrats finding a voice against Trump?
6 hours 23 min ago
Cardin: Ruling shows checks and balances will work
5 hours 26 min ago
Trump intimidating Nordstrom is 'inappropriate'
11 hours 7 min ago
Rep. Waters: Trump 'leading himself to impeachment'
Does Mexico need U.S. help to stop violence?
Schumer: GOP 'lost their cool' over King letter
Republican actions on race are no accident
Mika: Warren could be a nightmare for GOP in '20

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL