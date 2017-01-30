The Rachel Maddow Show 01/30/17

Washington AG seeks nationwide stay against Trump travel ban

Attorney General Bob Ferguson of Washington state, talks with Rachel Maddow about the news of Donald Trump firing the acting U.S. attorney general, and his legal effort to secure a national restraining order against Trump's immigration and refugee order. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

