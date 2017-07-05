The Rachel Maddow Show 07/05/17

Was GOP activist seeking anti-Clinton hackers with Trump camp?

Shane Harris, reporter for The Wall Street Journal, talks with Rachel Maddow about whether the Republican operative who tried to recruit hackers to get Hillary Clinton's e-mails, Peter Smith, was part of the Donald Trump campaign as he apparently claimed. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

