The Rachel Maddow Show 05/15/17
WaPo: Trump shares highly classified info with Russian officials
Greg Jaffe, one of the Washington Post reporters who broke the news of Donald Trump sharing highly classified information with Russian officials while they visited the Oval Office, talks with Rachel Maddow about how the story came together. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
