The Rachel Maddow Show 07/20/17

WaPo: Trump seeks advice on pardoning himself, family members

Ashley Parker, reporter for The Washington Post, talks with Rachel Maddow about new reporting that Donald Trump is trying to undercut Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation and is asking advisers about pardoning himself, aides and family members. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPo: Trump seeks advice on pardoning himself, family members
1 hour 18 min ago
Trump to Mueller: My personal finances are a ‘red line’
2 hours 30 min ago
AP: Trump aides worried about Putin bromance
3 hours 26 min ago
Mar-a-lago hires foreign workers during Made in America Week
2 hours 3 min ago
6 months in, Trump no longer thinks governing is so easy
1 hour 52 min ago
O.J. Simpson granted parole after serving 9 years in prision
Dan Rather: There's going to be a constitutional crisis
Matthews: Trump thinks he's above the law
More shoes to drop as Russia investigation escalates
Warren: I’d be ‘glad’ if Sessions quit and we got new AG

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL