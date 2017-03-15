The Rachel Maddow Show 03/15/17

Votes expose Republican duplicity on Trump taxes

Congressman Bill Pascrell, member of the House Ways and Means Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about the mounting pressure in Congress to force the release of Donald Trump's tax information. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Federal judge in Hawaii blocks Trump’s revised travel order
4 hours 43 min ago
Rep. Schiff: Travel ban makes Trump look weak
2 hours 49 min ago
Breitbart editor: Sources in wiretapping article 'unimpeachable'
6 hours 31 min ago
Gov. Hutchinson: House health care bill a ‘bad idea’
6 hours 31 min ago
Graham on Trump's wiretapping claim: 'I wouldn't say things like that'
5 hours 31 min ago
Pres. Trump's Andrew Jackson connection
Rachel Maddow reveals Donald Trump's 2005 tax return
Two Russian spies indicted in Yahoo hack
Gillibrand says 'no accountability' in nude photo scandal
House Intel Cmmte: Still no evidence of Trump Tower wiretap

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL