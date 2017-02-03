The Rachel Maddow Show 02/03/17

Voters get creative reaching out to inundated legislators

Rachel Maddow reports on the overwhelming traffic to points of contact for members of Congress and some of the clever and creative ways constituents are making sure their voices are heard. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump's immigration ban
3 hours 17 min ago
Bannon's 'Islamic State of America'
2 hours 59 min ago
Spicer: Iran's actions won't go unchecked
5 hours 7 min ago
DeVos future uncertain as Senate vote looms
10 hours 3 min ago
Greta: Tragedy in the shadows of Capitol Hill
4 hours 40 min ago
Over 100,000 visas revoked after immigration ban
Gov. Brewer: DeVos is the 'right choice'
Conway cites false 'Bowling Green Massacre'
Leaks throw Trump White House into chaos
Trump to roll back financial regulations

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL