Use of drug boosted by Trump, Fox News not borne out by science

Use of drug boosted by Trump, Fox News not borne out by science06:29
Rachel Maddow reports on a nationwide study finding that hydroxychloroquine, the drug persistently promoted by Fox News and Donald Trump, not only did not show benefits compared to standard care but saw more deaths, as well as other experts emphasizing insufficient clinical data and a lack of scientific merit to support the drug's use, and admonishes the media for continuing to air Trump's misinformation about the deadly coronavirus.