The Rachel Maddow Show 10/09/17

US tech giants oddly unhelpful on Russia

Elizabeth Dwoskin, Silicon Valley correspondent for the Washington Post, talks with Rachel Maddow about the slow pace of discovery of Russian ad buying and other online manipulations as U.S. tech giants like Twitter, Facebook, and Google have seemed reluctant to give up information. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

