The Rachel Maddow Show 06/21/17

US piecing together Russia cyber attack strategy

Congressman Adam Schiff, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about the effort to understand the extent and intent of the 2016 Russian election attack and preparing for what might come next. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: Dems help could make health care bill better
2 hours 25 min ago
US piecing together Russia cyber attack strategy
2 hours 59 min ago
Hayes: Hard to say Philando Castile got due process
3 hours 40 min ago
Matthews: Democrats haven't figured out how to beat Trump
4 hours 29 min ago
After loss in GA, what's the path forward for Dems?
8 hours 31 sec ago
Sen. Brian Schatz: Senate GOP bill 'extremely cruel'
Trump gets a royal snub from Queen Elizabeth
Officer stabbed in possible terror incident at Michigan airport
Hayes to Franken: Is Sessions avoiding your committee?
Booker: Trump is trying to choke Obamacare dead

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL