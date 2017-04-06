The Rachel Maddow Show 04/06/17

US fires more than 50 Tomahawks against Syria

Hans Nichols, NBC News Pentagon correspondent, reports breaking news that the U.S. has launched more than 50 Tomahawk missiles against Syria targets. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

U.S. launches missiles at Syria after chemical attack
1 hour 7 min ago
Officials confirm 59 Tomahawk missiles launched at single target in Syria
Schiff: Trump should seek authorization from Congress on attacks
43 min ago
McCain: Trump 'clearly being tested' by Putin in Syria
4 hours 38 min ago
Jared Kushner: Trump's new Mr. Fix-It
5 hours 15 min ago
What's the political impact of the nuclear option?
Joe: What the WH did is worse than firing Bannon
Why won't Trump play golf with the Chinese leader?
Republicans use 'nuclear option' to clear the way for Gorsuch
Rep on China talks: Want POTUS 'to not embarrass us'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL