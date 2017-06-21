The Rachel Maddow Show 06/21/17

US election officials still assessing Russian 2016 cyber attack

Rachel Maddow looks at how the US voting system consists of thousands of individual precincts, making it harder to hack as a whole, but also more difficult to monitor and defend, making assessment of Russia's 2016 hack tricky. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

